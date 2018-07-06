Do you know who owns this vehicle?

The driver of this vehicle stole a cargo trailer detailed below.

Please be on the look-out for the property that was stolen from 1270 Epps Road from Oakdale community in New Zion yesterday 7/2/2018. The victim is offering a $1000.00 reward. Anyone with information please contact Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414 or Investigator Welch at 803-460-3762.