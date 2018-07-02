Fatality on I 95 near mile marker 100
by Manning Live | July 2, 2018 11:52 am
Southbound on I 95 near mile marker 100 there has been a fatality on the Santee Bridge.
One lane is open. Please be careful of first responders who are on the scene.
