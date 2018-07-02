ManningLive

Fatality on I 95 near mile marker 100

July 2, 2018

Southbound on I 95 near mile marker 100 there has been a fatality on the Santee Bridge.

One lane is open. Please be careful of first responders who are on the scene.

