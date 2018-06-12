Unofficial Results: Samuels-Cooper wins Coroner’s race
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:21 pm
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, challenger LaNette Samuels-Cooper has 2,123 votes and incumbent Bucky Mocks has 1,597 votes.
Comment by Wow
June 12, 2018 at 21:49
I can’t even believe this. She isn’t even half qualified as she should have needed to be.. and has a horrible attitude. Waited on her and a few friends a week or so ago when I was at work and she is rude as crap. I had a feeling because of who she was she would win smh!
Comment by Terrey Marsh
June 12, 2018 at 22:01
Disappointing, Clarendon…
Comment by willis
June 12, 2018 at 22:57
Nice to know that people don’t whole your pass against you because I remember when her and I use to be on the ground looking for crack. It was a time in our pass when we was strung out and her mom’s has came and got us out of the crack house. Love you girl my hero stay strong
Comment by Donna
June 12, 2018 at 23:00
This is exactly why these positions should not be partisan. Bucky Mock lost BECAUSE he was on the democratic ticket. This shouldn’t even be possible as she is no where near qualified to hold the office and should not have been on the ballot to begin with. Bucky Mock lost because he isn’t black. I am so shocked and disappointed in Clarendon County. I hope when your loved one passes away that you are able to get answers because Mickey Mouse is more qualified to be coroner than she is.
Comment by Concerned citizen
June 12, 2018 at 23:09
How is someone who isn’t qualified able to even run ? The citizens deserve an answer …. help us get it manning times.
Comment by Really sad Manning
June 12, 2018 at 23:11
Remember that time when Clarendon County had a spike in requested outside second opinions for a coroner on questions about a dead love one. No? Well wait and see it’s about to happen in the near future. Because Clarendon county elected someone based on color not on there qualifications . It’s literally like going to Burger King and asking a server to perform a heart operation on you
