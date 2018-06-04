Camp Happy Days: the peanut gang rides again

Although not a native of Clarendon County, Bill Ellis, co-founder of the Peanut Gang, has lived here for 19 years. Originally from west Tennessee, Ellis moved to and lived in Walterboro for 40 years until he retired in 1999. As his wife, Lily, is from Manning, they chose to settle there after retirement.

While working at SCE&G as an operations supervisor, Ellis met Charlie Ricketson, a co-worker. Ricketson began working with Camp Happy Days (CHD) in 1994, boiling peanuts for snacks for the campers. Ellis discovered CHD was a camp where children from four to 16 who were in any stage of cancer, from initial diagnosis to remission, could attend with their siblings. He wanted in. Along with several other men from SCE&G, Ellis joined Ricketson, boiling peanuts for the children during their week-long stay each summer.

“Somewhere along the line, one of the cancer children named us the Peanut Gang, and it stuck. So that’s what we go by now. We have it on our logos and everything,” said Ellis.

Within a few years, the Peanut Gang began to do more for CHD than simply boiling peanuts. Their efforts evolved into fundraising and collecting items for the children, such as T-shirts, toothpaste, caps and sunscreen. Ellis passes out fliers, spreads the word and collects money to support the camp.

“Right now, we just had Striped Bass Festival and Relay for Life, and there’s always United Ministries. But when I come around for Camp Happy Days, they still bring money out of their pockets. They still write checks for camp. People around Manning and Clarendon County are really great about giving,” said Ellis.

This year, the Peanut Gang will host a golf tournament in Orangeburg on June 9 to benefit both CHD and a similar program called CAMP KEMO, which works with pediatric oncology patients through Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

Camp Happy Days provides a week of activities for the children. Local fishermen bring boats every day to take children fishing each morning. Counselors assist in rock-climbing and team building activities. There are also derby car races, swimming activities and boats to pull inflatables.

Two favored events include the fireworks on the 4th of July and prom night. On this night, girls dress in donated prom dresses, primped and pampered, and are picked up at the dorms in a limo for the drive to the gym.

Each year, a greater number of children attend the camp, held at Camp Bob Cooper. This year, CHD expects 275 or more children in, along with more than 250 counselors, doctors, nurses, cooks and maintenance staff. All counselors are volunteers who must meet specific criteria and pass an extensive FBI background check. Everything is funded by donations, including the cost for the children. The families pay nothing.

When SCE&G closed the Canadys location, the original Peanut Gang disbursed to other areas, but each year brings them back for a reunion as the Peanut Gang, cooking boiled peanuts for the children. They each work on fundraising in their local areas, making phone calls, collecting donations and assisting with fundraisers.

For those wishing to donate to the camp, visit www.camphappydays.org or mail a check made out to Camp Happy Days to Bill Ellis at 1358 Sportsman Drive, Manning, SC 29102. If you are interested in participating in or sponsorship for the Peanut Gang Plant Challenge Golf Tournament on June 9, please call Ellis at (803) 460-7666.

While Ellis loves who he calls the “good, generous, bighearted people of Clarendon County,” his favorite part of the week is still the children.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces. I mean, it’s just amazing. They get a week where most of them don’t have to worry about doctors and chemo and shots. They’re here to just have fun,” said Ellis.