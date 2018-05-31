C.E. Murray students receive scholarships

Two C.E. Murray High School students were among 15 students awarded scholarships by Georgetown Kraft Credit Union recently.

Daishanea Gamble wil attend Claflin University in the fall, while Amoira Rush will attend Clemson Universit

The other 13 students came from Georgetown County schools. Each recipient was awarded a $1,000 scholarship that can be used as a supplement to offset costs of tuition, books or room and board at any two-or-four-year college.

“The best investment we can make for our future is with our students,” said Georgetown Kraft Credit Union President and CEO Kevin Owens. “These scholarships are just one small way GKCU remains committed to reinvesting into the communities and families we serve.”

Other recipients included Andrews High School seniors Anna Gaskins, who will attend Clemson, and Cassidy Wilder, who will attend Charleston Southern University; Carvers Bay High School seniors Anna Grace McLean, who will attend Coastal Carolina University, and Maggie Marsh, who will attend Anderson University; Georgetown High School seniors Catherine Condon, who will attend Winthrop University, Darrian Gardner, who will attend Florida A&M University, Chandler Irvin, who will attend Coastal Carolina University, Hannah Nash, who will attend the University of South Carolina, Meredith Shelley, who will attend clemson University, and Daniel taylor, who will attend Charleston Southern University; and Waccamaw High School seniors Emma gaskins, who will attend the University of South Carolina, Kayla Jernigan, who will attend Clemson University, and Sarah Allston Philips, who will attend Virginia Tech.

“All of this year’s applicants displayed a strong commitment to their educational and community involvement while still remaining passionate and excelling in individual interests,” said GKCU Vice-President of Marketing Nikki Ewing. “We are exceptionally thrilled to be able to award $15,000 to graduating class of 2018 to help them reach their dreams by giving them the tools they need to take the next steps in their lives to higher education.”

A three-person selection volunteer committee selected the recipients based on their academic and extracurricular activities at school, community involvement and services and work and leadership experience.

In total, GKCU received 43 applications from seven high schools in both Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Applicants are required to be a GKCU member or son/daughter of a GKCU member. The application outlines interests in school and community, work and leadership experience, an essay on community service and a letter of recommendation. The recipients, and their families, were recognized during a special reception where GKCU board and staff members personally congratulated them.

“GKCU began these scholarships 16 years ago,” Ewing said. “It was the idea of the board of directors to make an investment in our students as future leaders in the business community. As part of the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy, GKCU gives back to many organizations in the community; these scholarships are a way to make an impact on our individual members’ futures.”