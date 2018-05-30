McCray recognized for 2nd place art win at Striped Bass Festival
by Submitted via Facebook | May 30, 2018 9:41 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Llani McCray, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving winning second place with her artwork at the recent Striped Bass Festival.
