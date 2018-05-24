Local female funeral director honored as “2018 Professional of the Year”

By (SCMA) South Carolina Morticians Association, Incorporated

Mrs. Felicia Robinson Smith-Charles was honored by South Carolina Morticians Association, Incorporation (SCMA) on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 as “2018 Professional of the Year” at the Embassy Suites Hotel Airport Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Smith-Charles a Licensed Funeral Director and Owner of Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC located at 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina was thrust into the role of Funeral Director upon the accidental death of her former husband, the late Mr. James Lawrence Smith.

Mrs. Smith-Charles has spent her life living as a Christian, a wife, a mother, serving the work force as a Social Worker and as the Funeral Director of a funeral home. She is a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Florence, serves as a Housing Authority of Florence Board Member and a proud Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporation.

Mrs. Smith-Charles professional experience has enhanced her son, James Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II ability to move into the role as the third generation family owned and operated business meticulously.

Mrs. Smith-Charles continues to maintain her focus on the needs and concerns of families around the Pee Dee exemplifying Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC “Loved Ones Deserve the Best”.

Mrs. Smith-Charles reminded her colleagues “it’s not the big things that impact our lives, but the small things”. She went on to thank South Carolina Morticians Association, Incorporation for this distinguished honor and the Sixth District Mortician’s Association, where Reverend Dr. Ralph W. Canty, Sr. is the President and Mrs. Mary Bowman is the Sixth District Governor.

South Carolina Mortician Association, Incorporation is the largest gathering of licensed directors, morticians, embalmers, apprentices and mortuary students.

Mrs. Smith-Charles is presently married to Mr. Commodore Charles.

Mrs. Smith-Charles is reminded of a saying Pastor Emeritus Reverend Dr. William P. Diggs of Trinity Baptist Church quotes “Every good and perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of the heavenly lights. James 1:17 and further states…“to be acknowledged by one’s peers is a declaration of commitment and leadership.

Mrs. Smith-Charles is grateful to God and her dedicated staffs of Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC and Sunset Memory Gardens of Florence whom she says contributed to the achievement of this most prestigious award.