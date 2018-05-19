Florence police investigating mall social media threat

The Florence Police Department is currently assessing a threat posted Friday night on various social media outlets warning people to stay away from Magnolia Mall due to possible gang violence, according to WPDE-TV news.

The post on Facebook warned (sic):

Do not repeat do not go to the Mall this weekend they are expecting a big gang retaliation this weekend and they are telling people to stay away from the Mall and stay safe. They had a big fight at the correctional facility and it was gang related and they just broke into the pawn shop and took all the guns and they said something big is suppose to happen this weekend.

Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt told WPDE that officers investigate “any and all threats.”

“We have received information and we receive, on a regular basis, information about threats,” he said. “And we investigate each one of those individually. We look for the credibility of it and we investigate it thoroughly and try to respond appropriately. We don’t publicize a lot of these threats because often they’re found to be not credible.”

Anyone with information regarding the post is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.