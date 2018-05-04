Changing social norms in American society

I am saddened and angered over the behavior exhibited at the Annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner by the “comedian” hired as the entertainment for the event. I have not personally watched this event in many years as the focus of the evening has morphed from a light-hearted roast to a mean-spirited toast.

I do not buy the Correspondents’ Association’s “apology” and/or push back for one second. They knew whom they hired for this event. It was no accident. The only reason they issued a statement trying to distance themselves from Wolf was due to the backlash from both sides of the aisle, including some networks that are known for their ultra-liberal leanings. That speaks volumes.

The thing that bothers me the most is that impressionable kids and young adults were listening to and watching this garbage. Garbage in, garbage out; it’s a simple and accurate algorithm.

When a new norm is introduced and reinforced often enough, quickly enough, and by enough people, it doesn’t take long to change the accepted norm from one end of the spectrum to the opposite end. And the key groups of folks used to tip and flip that scale are kids and young adults. Cases in point include the recent parades where young kids were photographed holding signs that included profane language and marching in vulgar costumes and having absolutely zero clue what all that meant. They just knew they were having “fun” and getting lots of attention. They had no clue they were being used as puppets by adults.

In my opinion, the type of hateful, vile and vulgar presentation displayed at the WHCD masked, as “comedy” was just a way to normalize bullying behavior by the extreme left. Kids see adults bullying other adults but it isn’t called bullying. Therefore when kids say hateful, vile things to their classmates or others, from their perspective, it isn’t bullying either. How could it be? This is the new norm. It’s not bullying.

There is zero doubt our culture and society is changing and in my humble opinion, most of the change is not good.

According to The Jason Foundation, suicide is on the rise for our youth and young adults. “More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, COMBINED.” There is a lot more research out there that supports the findings of The Jason Foundation. Please do check it out.

I strongly suspect this increased suicide rate is directly related to changing norms, especially those that relate to the family unit, child rearing and views on religion.

And just for the record, I think the extreme views of those on the far right are just as damaging as those on the far left.

Cindy Risher

Summerton