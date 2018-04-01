Pet of the Day: Alex

Alex is a 2-year-old male, tri-color domestic short hair cat.

He is shy and timid at first, but will come out of his shell once he knows you. He loves to be petted but not a lap cat. He is current on his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for feline leukemia and aids. His siblings have all been adopted but he is still waiting on his perfect home. Come visit this sweet boy at A Second Chance Animal Shelter and see if he is right for your family.