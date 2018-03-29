Dozier recognized by school board
by Staff Reports | March 29, 2018 4:58 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees recognized Ruby Dozier at their most recent monthly meeting for winning first place in the South Carolina Mock Trial Artist competition. She is shown here with Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Superintendent John Tindal.
