Polly’s Catfish Tournament

Last Updated: March 19, 2018 at 10:52 am

The Polly’s 2nd annual Catfish Tournament will be held April 28. The format is two-man teams for a fee of $100. Big Fish entry is $25 and is optional. There is a 100 percent payback for the latter.

You do not have to launch that day from Polly’s, but you must check back in at Polly’s. First and second places will be awarded based on a maximum weight of four live catfish. Rod and reel only, no trout or bush lines. Fish will be checked.

The first boat will be out at 6 a.m. All teams must be back by 4 p.m. for weigh-in at 4:30 p.m.

Registration deadline is 10 p.m. April 27 at Polly’s Campground and Restaurant.