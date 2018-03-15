ManningLive

Brentley Jordan crowned Miss Puddin’ Swamp Festival

by | March 15, 2018 3:28 pm

Last Updated: March 16, 2018 at 3:06 am

Brentley Jordan was crowned Tiny Miss Puddin’ Swamp Festival during the annual pageant held March 3.

