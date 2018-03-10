Clarendon Hall Varsity Softball team wins invitational tournament
by Submitted via iPhone | March 10, 2018 10:54 pm
The Clarendon Hall Varsity girls softball team travelled to Palmetto Park in Sumter on Sat. March 10. The Lady Saints were invited to play in the Class A SCISA/SCHSL Invitational Softball Tournament. (S.C. Independent Schools Association/S.C. High School League). At the end of the tournament, the Saints came out victorious as Tournament Champions.
