Clarendon Hall Varsity Softball team wins invitational tournament

The Clarendon Hall Varsity girls softball team travelled to Palmetto Park in Sumter on Sat. March 10. The Lady Saints were invited to play in the Class A SCISA/SCHSL Invitational Softball Tournament. (S.C. Independent Schools Association/S.C. High School League). At the end of the tournament, the Saints came out victorious as Tournament Champions.