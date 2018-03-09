Manning High varsity baseball shuts out Darlington.
by Tommy Wampler | March 9, 2018 9:18 pm
Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 8:04 pm
The Manning High School varsity baseball team earned a 6-0 road win over Darlington High on Thurs. March 8.
Chandler Evans went the distance on the mound for the Monarchs, earning the win.
The Monarchs are now 2-0 on the season.
