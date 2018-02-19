Pet of the day: Shelby

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:50 pm

Shelby is 2-year-old female, lab-hound mix weighing about 40 pounds. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed and has tested negative for heart worms. Shelby has come a long way from where she used to be. She is doing wonderfully and is just as sweet as ever. She is still a little shy when she first meets you, but she will warm up in no time. A fenced yard is required if you are thinking about adopting this sweet girl. You an get pre-approved by submitted an adoption c online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.