ManningLive

Pet of the day: Shelby

by | February 19, 2018 5:24 pm

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:50 pm

Shelby is 2-year-old female, lab-hound mix weighing about 40 pounds. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed and has tested negative for heart worms. Shelby has come a long way from where she used to be. She is doing wonderfully and is just as sweet as ever. She is still a little shy when she first meets you, but she will warm up in no time. A fenced yard is required if you are thinking about adopting this sweet girl. You an get pre-approved by submitted an adoption c online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live