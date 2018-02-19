Alfa G. Jones

Alfa G. Jones, 84, of Aarons Fork, a very devoted wife, grandmother and great- grandmother, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at CAMC General Hospital.

She was a very devoted Christian and was a 64-year member of Leatherwood Primitive Advent Christian Church, where she was also a served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She is the last surviving child of the late James and Minnie Spencer Harding. Alfa is also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Paul Jones; her brothers, Clem, Lee and Charles Harding; and her sisters, Donnie Milam, Ida Milam, Marie Jones.

Alfa is survived by her loving children, Roger (Darlene) Jones of Elkview, Phyllis (Dallas) Harris of Ripley, Becky Koutsunis of Ashland, Kentucky, and Reba (Tim) Hutchinson of Turbeville; her grandchildren, Jerry (Becky) Payne, Chrissy (Mike) Pauley, Carmela (Joe) Newhouse, Maria (Roger) Jones, Jamie (Donnie) Pridemore, Jessica Christy, Samantha (Kevin) Pauley and Scott (Natasha) Pauley; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her dearly.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at

Leatherwood Primitive Advent Christian Church, with the Rev. Danny Beckner and Rev. Roger Hammonds officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery.

Visitation was held Friday, February 16, at the Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, 100 Verna Drive in Elkview, and one hour prior the day of the service at the church.

