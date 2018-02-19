13-year-old allegedly threatens to ‘shoot the school down’

Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 6:33 pm

A 13-year-old Chestnut Oaks Middle School student will be

petitioned to Family Court for disturbing schools after she allegedly

wrote on a restroom floor during school on Monday that she would

“shoot the school down.”

Other students saw the writing and reported it to school officials.

Surveillance camera video led authorities to suspect the 13-year-

old.

She later reportedly admitted writing the message although

authorities found no credibility to the threat.

Authorities contacted the girl’s parents and she was released to

their custody.

Law enforcement authorities and school officials stress that no

students were ever in danger from this threat and no weapon was

located.

“Although we don’t believe this student had the ability to carry out

this threat, we take all threats seriously,” said Sumter County Sheriff

Anthony Dennis. “Through the quick action and cooperation with

school officials, our investigators were able to identify the student

involved and bring this case to a close. Because of her age, it will be

up to the family court system to determine what happens to this

student.”

Chestnut Oaks Middle School is located at 1200 Oswego Highway in

Sumter County.

“Submitted via email by Deputy Ken Bell”