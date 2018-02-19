13-year-old allegedly threatens to ‘shoot the school down’
by Tommy Wampler | February 19, 2018 8:28 pm
Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 6:33 pm
A 13-year-old Chestnut Oaks Middle School student will be
petitioned to Family Court for disturbing schools after she allegedly
wrote on a restroom floor during school on Monday that she would
“shoot the school down.”
Other students saw the writing and reported it to school officials.
Surveillance camera video led authorities to suspect the 13-year-
old.
She later reportedly admitted writing the message although
authorities found no credibility to the threat.
Authorities contacted the girl’s parents and she was released to
their custody.
Law enforcement authorities and school officials stress that no
students were ever in danger from this threat and no weapon was
located.
“Although we don’t believe this student had the ability to carry out
this threat, we take all threats seriously,” said Sumter County Sheriff
Anthony Dennis. “Through the quick action and cooperation with
school officials, our investigators were able to identify the student
involved and bring this case to a close. Because of her age, it will be
up to the family court system to determine what happens to this
student.”
Chestnut Oaks Middle School is located at 1200 Oswego Highway in
Sumter County.
“Submitted via email by Deputy Ken Bell”
