Scott’s Branch Varsity Ladies upset War Eagles of C.E. Murray
by Reporter | February 7, 2018 1:40 pm
Last Updated: February 7, 2018 at 10:15 am
Monday night, The Scott’s Branch Varsity Girls squad defeated C.E. Murray 55 to 47 with a total team effort. Mary Wimberly and Chaniya Monroe lead the charge with 12 points. Teja Madison added 10. Tonia Lawson and Cambria Parker both ended the night with 9.
