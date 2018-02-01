Clarendon Hall B-Team Boys lose to St. Johns

Clarendon Hall B-team boys lost to St. Johns Christian by a score of 12-27. The Saints were led by Kole Eliott with 8 points. Trey Bagnal added 4 points. The Saints finish their season at 5-2.

Ritchie Way Athletic Director Clarendon Hall