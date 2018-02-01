ManningLive

Clarendon Hall B-Team Boys lose to St. Johns

by | February 1, 2018 5:40 pm

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 4:41 pm

Clarendon Hall B-team boys lost to St. Johns Christian by  a score of 12-27. The Saints were led by Kole Eliott with 8 points. Trey Bagnal added 4 points. The Saints finish their season at 5-2.         
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live