Clarendon Hall B-Team Boys lose to St. Johns
by Reporter | February 1, 2018 5:40 pm
Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 4:41 pm
Clarendon Hall B-team boys lost to St. Johns Christian by a score of 12-27. The Saints were led by Kole Eliott with 8 points. Trey Bagnal added 4 points. The Saints finish their season at 5-2.
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall
No comments yet.
