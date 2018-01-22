Rivers accepts Community Partnership Award for SBHS Alumnae Association
Scott’s Branch High School alumna Bea Rivers accepted the Clarendon School District 1 Community Partnership Award on Jan. 8 on behalf of the Scott’s Branch High School Alumnae Association.
