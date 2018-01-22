Housey named Clarendon 1 Employee of the Month

Clarendon School District 1 art teacher Tiffany Housey was named the Employee of the Month for the district during the Board of Trustees’ regular monthly meeting held Jan. 8. She was presented with the honor by District 1 Superintendent Barbara Ragin-Champagne.