Housey named Clarendon 1 Employee of the Month
by Submitted via iPhone | January 22, 2018 8:13 am
Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 4:20 am
Clarendon School District 1 art teacher Tiffany Housey was named the Employee of the Month for the district during the Board of Trustees’ regular monthly meeting held Jan. 8. She was presented with the honor by District 1 Superintendent Barbara Ragin-Champagne.
