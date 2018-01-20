Zoe Stevens honored by District 2 for perfect math testing score

Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 3:21 am

Zoe Stevens was one of six students honored Jan. 16 by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees for achieving the maximum sore on the spring 2017 SCReady math test. Board Chairman Arthur Moyd and Clarendon 2 Superintendent John Tindal presented Zoe with a certificate.

