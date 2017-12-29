Dear Santa: Kylia Fulton

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I hope I am not on the naughty list. I want to be on the nice list for Christmas. For Christmas I would love a doll house, a phone case, a new charger, head phones, a camera, and a new phone. I hope you will bring it to my house. I will be thankful if you bring it. I hope you be sage on your way. I hope you have Merry Christmas with your family. The ones who are poor, I hope you bring them something even though they can’t ask anything, Christmas is not all about getting presents it is about sharing and giving other people something. Also it is Jesus Birthday.

Merry Christmas,

kylia Fulton

St. Paul Primary 3rd Graders