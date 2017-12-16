ManningLive

F.E. DuBose Top Student: Mercedes Oliver

by | December 16, 2017 4:55 pm

Last Updated: December 16, 2017 at 2:08 pm

Scott’s Branch High School student Mercedes Oliver was named the Top Student for the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Law Enforcement Services II.

