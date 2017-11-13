Manning couple hits $250K in lottery
by Staff Reports | November 13, 2017 1:28 pm
A Manning couple has won $250,000 through the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The South Carolina Education Lottery reported Monday that the husband and wife pair won on two scratch-off tickets purchased by the husband at the Stop and Save No. 2 on Broad Street in Sumter.
“It was a shock,” said the wife in a release. The lottery does not release the names of winners.
Lottery officials reported that the man won $20 on a scratch-off before hitting the jackpot on the second ticket.
The couple allegedly told the South Carolina Education Lottery that winnings will be used for their mortgage.
comments » 1
Comment by Catherine plan
November 13, 2017 at 23:55
BLESSINGS TO YOU BOTH. IT IS DEFINITELY Y’ALL SEASON.
