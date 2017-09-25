JV Lady Saints defeat Jefferson Davis Academy
by Submitted via Email | September 25, 2017 12:37 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints traveled Tuesday to Blackville to come away with a 2-0 win against Jefferson Davis Academy. Game scores were 25-15 and 25-14.
Amberly Way led the JV Lady Saints with 19 service points. Aubrey Edward and Hadleigh McIntosh had eight serve points each, while Maleigh Cline finished with seven points. The JV Lady Saints brought their record to 8-0 on the season with the win.
