Manning native retires from Marine Corps

Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 4:09 pm

Col. James C. “Jimmy” Failmezger recently retired from the United States Marine Corps.

Born in Manning, he is the son of Kewpie Sprott of Manning and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Failmezger of Summerton.

He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1983. In October 1985, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and graduated from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island in May 1986.

Upon completion of raining at the Subsistence Supply Clerk Course at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, he reported to Marine Barracks 8th and I in Washington, D.C., in September 186.

In April 1987 Failmezger was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant on Aug. 10, 1987. Upon completion of the Basic School and the Field Artillery Officer’s Basic Court in June 1988, he was transferred to the 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines in Okinawa, Japan, where he served as a forward observer.

In July 1989, Failmezger transferred to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton, California, and was promoted to first lieutenant. In November 1990, he deployed as a platoon commander with his battalion in support of 5th MEB for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Upon serving in numerous billets within 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, he was transferred to Headquarters, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in April 1992. There, he serves as the assistant inspector-instructor.

Following his tour at 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, Failmezger was selected for the Active Serve Program and attended the Ground Supply Officers’ Course at Camp Johnson from November 1994 through May 1995.

Failmezger was then transferred to Headquarters Battery, 14th Marine Regiment in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 1995, to serve as the logistics officer on the I&I staff.

Following his tour at 14th Marine Regiment in June 1999, Failmezger headed south to Marine Forces Reserve in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he served for two years in the MFR, G-4, and for one year as the executive officer for Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve.

In May 2002, Failmezger transferred to II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he served in the G-03. At the completion of his tour at II MEF, he transferred to United States Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa in Stuttgart, Germany, in August 2005.

During his tenure on the special staff there, he served as the reserve liaison officer and also performed the additional duty of exercise planner for exercises on the continent of Africa.

He remained in the position until August 2008. Failmezger was then transferred to 4th Marine Division to assume duties as the AC/S, G4. He was promoted to his present grade in October 2010. In October 2011, he assumed the position of AC/S, G#, and chief of staff in June 2013.

In September 2013, he received orders to Logistic Plants, Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps to establish a logistics plans reserve. IN June 2015, Failmezger was signed to his current billet with II MEF as the AC/s, G10.

Failmezger’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Marine Corps Commendation and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medals. He is married to the former Priscilla Paepke of Columbus, Georgia, and has a 4-year-old child, Hans Juergen.