JV Lady Swampcats fall to Trinity Byrnes

Last Updated: August 31, 2017 at 11:13 am

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats volleyball team fell Tuesday night to Trinity-Byrnes by a final score of 2-1. Game scores were 25-13 (W), 26-24 (L) and 25-22 (L).

Kelsie Austin had 16 serve points and 10 aces. Abby Anderson had six serve points and an ace. Kinsey Bjork had two serve points. Callie Thompson had 14 serve points and seven aces. Brooke Thompson had three serve points and two aces. Lakin Reaves had three serve points and two aces. The team’s record is now 0-3.