Swampcat rookies glad to hit the field

Last Updated: August 24, 2017 at 5:29 pm

Will Ward has been an offensive lineman for the Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Swampcats’ football team.

This year, he will join varsity, along with Shayne Stephens, an offensive lineman.

“I am trying to learn and figure out what I can do to help,” Ward said.

Stephens agreed, saying that he “wants to be as good as I can in order to help us win.”

Ward said his fellow players have been encouraging thus far.

“They encourage you, but they remind you that you are a rookie,” he said. “They give you a hard time, but they are there to help you when you need them.”

Stephens said he appreciates the older players’ help.

“They are always helping you out,” he said. “Everybody really helps push me along, but my friend, Cody, plays offensive line, too. I have been friends with him for a while, and he’s one of the older guys that keeps me going.”

Ward said he’s ready for the Friday night lights.

“I’m ready for the games,” he said. “I’m ready to get on the field.”

Stephens, likewise, said he’s most excited about playing.

“I am most looking forward to the hope that we can win and hoping we can make it to a State Championship,” he said.

Both said they expect to have a few first-game jitters.

“I’m nervous about not being ready for a hit,” said Ward.

Stephens said he’s more concerned about bigger teams.

“I’m nervous about a big team or matchup,” he said. “There’s not one in particular yet, but I know there are bigger teams out there.”