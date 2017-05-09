Manning Primary School 3rd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were all named to the A-B Honor Roll for the 3rd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year at Manning Primary School.

SECOND GRADE

Amaurion Anderson, Torren Andrews-Lawson, Rashard Billups, Acie Boatwright, Ni’lah Brown, Savanna Brunson, Bryson Brunson, Gage Bryant, Laneesha Calhoun, Lexus Coard, Kenyon Cooper, Zulay Cruz, Jasius Davis, Mekenzie English, Isley Epps, Preston Evans, Ja’veal Felder and Amouree Flores.

Promise Francis, Briana Gamble, Takiyah Gordon, Joseph Green, Kaleb Haight, Amilleon Hallback, Isaiah Hamilton, Cameron Hawkins, Zaria Haywood and Brianna Hicks.

J’Quan Hilton, Jorden Hilton-Kelly, TeJa Holmes, Tyasia Jackson, Ta’Niya Johnson, Kenadi Kelley, Romiyah Lee, Kaemon Lewis, Selena Lopez, Ethan Lowder, Devin Markle, Madelyn Martin, Cajuan McCray, Joshlyn McFadden, Zyshawn McKenzie, Ashanti McLeod, Desmond Mellette and Allyssa Montgomery.

Aaliyah Parker, Jeffery Parker, Kelis Pressley, Malachi Rankins, Hector Rios, Jesse Robinson, Anthany Salmeron, Landy Simmons, Aidan Stephens, Marlei Timmons, Amarion Watts, Jordan Wendt and Na’Kir White.

THIRD GRADE

David Benton, Tara Billups, Dameir Blackwell, Maxiya Blanding, Alkentya Boatwright, Savannah Brown, Jadah Cantey, Marissa Canty, Emma Casselman, Jordan Conyers, Na’quan Conyers, Kevin Cox, Alaynah Crosby, Jonathan Cutter, Fernando Dacosta, Markera Dingle, Noah Dingle, Michael Elder and Jackson English.

Hailey Foraker, Chloe Garris, JoQuarius Goodman-Miller, Autumn Grigg, Emory Hampton, Cayden Hardy, Maegen Harrison, Christopher Hart, Jordan Hayward, Thomas HIll, Amari Hill, Emma Hodge, Emily Hutson, Isaiah Jones, Hampton Layton, Emauri Mayrant, Lucas Murley, Tyrell Nelson and Natalie Nesbit.

Jackson Oliver, Jayden Parker, Giau Pham, Ja’Coby Pompey, Jordanna Porter, Akira Quzack, Elijah Ragins, Tessa Ray, Savanna Richburg, Landon Rocha, Alyssa Ross, Logan Rowell and C’kiyah Simon.

Jaden Smith, Leander Smith, Shalaiah Smith, Jaiden Spears, Hope Strickland, Linda Strickland, McKinley Timmons, Tanner Wheeler and A’Shaun Witherspoon.