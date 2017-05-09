Dr. John Boyd Tennant Jr.

ALCOLU – Dr. John Boyd Tennant Jr., 82, husband of Ann Campbell Tennant, died at his home Monday, May 8, 2017, with family by his side.

Born Jan. 30, 1935, in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late John Boyd Tennant Sr. and Mildred Graves Tennant. He graduated from Winthrop Training School in 1953. He furthered his education on a baseball scholarship at Presbyterian College and received his doctorate degree from the University of Louisville, School of Dentistry. After completing his military service at Ft. Jackson, he opened his practice in Walterboro where he practiced for 50 years. He was a lifelong member of Pi Kappa Alpha and the Masonic Lodge. He served as president of the coastal district of the South Carolina Dental Association. He was an avid Gamecock fan, enjoyed trips to Edisto Beach and was a supporter of the U.S. military and the state of South Carolina. He was an active member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and was a former member of First Baptist Church in Walterboro where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Survivors besides his wife of Alcolu include a daughter, Mary Tennant Bleasdale (Ralph) of Alcolu; a son, John Boyd Tennant III (Linda) of Fort Mill; five grandchildren, Anna Bleasdale, Mary Ashleigh Mahoney (Chris), Sarah Morris (Isaiah), John B. Tennant IV and Robby Tennant; two nieces, Lee Bratton and Barbara Bridges (Scott); five stepchildren, Lila Cameron (Wyly), Lee Ann Smith (David), Shannon Gasaway (Dan), Carol Crochet (Ken) and Mitchell Gibbs (Kendra); nine step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Doris C. Tate and June C. Dawson (Bill); a brother-in-law, Lynn Campbell; and a special friend, Dr. Joseph Flowers of Walterboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Carroll Tennant; a sister, Martha Bratton; and a niece, Leslie Bratton.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Gordon Reed and the Rev. Mr. Patrick Womack officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org