Swampcats fall to Pinewood Prep
by Submitted via Email | March 6, 2017 8:45 am
The Swampcats dropped their first game as Pinewood Prep scored the only run on Friday after an error in the sixth inning allowed the unrecovered play. Braydon Osteen was the losing pitcher, but threw six innings of four-hit ball, striking out six batters Trent Frye had the only Swampcat hit.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.