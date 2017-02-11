Clarendon queens no strangers to Miss South Carolina

Last Updated: February 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

Neither of the young women who will represent Clarendon County in this year’s state Miss South Carolina pageants are strangers to the organization.

Not only has Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 Julia Herrin been involved in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants since she was 12, she was a Top 10 finalist in Miss South Carolina Teen in 2016 representing Lexington County.

“One of my close friends is Miss Clarendon Teen 2016 Sara Levitt,” said Herrin. “She couldn’t say enough about the support that the local community and businesses, as well as the Miss Clarendon organization gave to her last year. I knew I wanted to be involved in a community that supports its titleholder so profusely.”

Miss Clarendon 2017 Cortnie Stuppard represented Duncan in last year’s Miss South Carolina Pageant, and had a string of victories in smaller, local pageants.

“I first competed in a pageant my junior year at Irmo High School, and I instantly fell in love,” she said. “I was crowned Miss Yellow Jacket 2012, and was second runner-up in Miss Gamecock, and have competed in other pageants around Columbia and at the University of South Carolina.”

The proud Gamecock said though she didn’t make finals at state in 2016, she “had an amazing experience because of the people who helped me get there.”

“When deciding to compete again, I was told Clarendon had an amazing, talented and loving group of women that would make my year an unforgettable experience, and when I got to the pageant, I knew that was true.”

Stuppard said she wanted a team that “not only knew the importance of my pageant, but also the importance of serving the people I represent.”

“I have no doubt in my mind God sent me to Clarendon so that I could begin one of the most amazing years of my life,” she said.

Despite their experience, both women said they were surprised when their names were called during crowning.

“You can never truly prepare for those moments; they always get you by surprise,” Herrin said. “I was hoping and praying my efforts had paid off. It’s definitely something I have worked hard for and wanted for a while now, and when they announced me as the winner, I couldn’t help but cry of happiness.”

Stuppard said she knew she had a good chance, since she won the talent portion of the competition for her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” “But I know there is a part of the competition worth a large percentage that we never see: personal interview. I thought my interview went really well, but you never know about everyone else or what exactly our particular set of judges were looking for.”

Herrin, who hails from the Hilton Head Island area, is now 15 and enjoys homeschooling.

“I’ve been home schooled since I was in kindergarten,” she said. “I love the freedom that I have through being able to partially choose my classes, as well as arrange my schedule to allow me to participate in programs like Miss America.”

The ninth-grader also enjoys studying Latin.

“It is fascinating learning languages,” she said. “It’s like putting together the pieces of a puzzle. I hope to begin taking my third language next year. One of my lifelong goals is to speak five languages in order to communicate with a wide range of people, and I think Latin gives me an excellent base in order to do that.”

Stuppard is a 21-year-old senior at the University of South Carolina who is studying public relations and social work. Born in Savannah, Georgia, she moved to the Columbia area at an early age.

“My favorite subject in grade school was math, but in college I really enjoy my social work courses over all my other studies,” she said.

Stuppard said that competing in pageants gives her the opportunity to meet new people.

“I have met some of my closest friends and biggest supporters because of pageants I have been in,” she said.

Herrin said she enjoys all the opportunities afforded her by competing.

“There are opportunities for performing my talent – piano – and to meet other amazing young women, getting to serve a community and my state, as well as pushing myself outside my comfort zone in order to be a well-rounded woman,” she said.

Herrin’s biggest goal this year is to make a difference in her adopted county.

“I want to make a difference in Clarendon County, especially in my platform, the importance of literacy in the age of digital progression,” she said. “I want to encourage the people of Clarendon County to pursue erudition through literacy, and I am thankful that this title gives me an opportunity to do that.”

Stuppard said she’s going big at state this year.

“My biggest goal now that I am Miss Clarendon 2017 is to receive gold in the Presidents Service award from crown hours,” she said. “The President Service Award gives Bronze, Silver and Gold awards each year based on the participant’s service hours, and I won bronze last year and plan to win gold this year as Miss Clarendon.”

Stuppard said she plans to prepare for state by continuing to work with her vocal coach.

“I have the ambitious goal of winning best talent on a preliminary night,” she said. “I will hire a trainer so that I can reach my goal quicker and learn more tips on how to eat right and stay healthy. I will also do some mock interviews and walking training so that I am the best version of me when I compete and represent Clarendon County.”

Herrin said she will strive to be a more well-rounded young woman in all phases of competition.

“The ultimate goal of the pageant is to find the next young woman who is able to serve and represent our state,” she said. “I am definitely excited to get to begin working on my talent performance, getting my body in the best physical shape it can be for the fitness portion and finding the perfect wardrobe.”