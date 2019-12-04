Santa to greet children at Olanta library

The Dr. John M. Thomason Public Library of Olanta will host its annual Children’s Christmas event at 11 a.m. Dec. 14.

Jolly Ol’ St. Nick will be at the library to lend an ear to Christmas wishes from both boys and girls from 11 a.m. to noon. His visit will be followed by a short holiday craft session. This event is open to children of all ages and their parents or caretakers, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Olanta Public Library. For more information, call (843) 396-4287, or visit the library at 210 E. Hampton St. in Olanta.