Michael Ray Cantey

FLORENCE – Michael Ray “Mike” Cantey, 61, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.

Born September 17, 1958, in Manning, he was a son of the late James Franklin Cantey, Sr. and the late Vela Mae Floyd Cantey.

He is survived by a brother, Richard Nelson Cantey of Florence; two sisters, Phyllis Cantey Eadon of Manning and Peggy Cantey Stuckey (Ben) of Chapin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Franklin Cantey, Jr.; and a sister, Cynthia Cantey Natter.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements