Lady Swampcats win first game of season

The Laurence Manning Academy girls’ basketball team defeated Kings Academy on Monday by a final score of 55-25. Katherine Burns brought 15 points, 16 rebounds and six steals to the team’s stats. Audrey Benett had nine points, while Bokykin scored eight points; Erickson, six points and 17 rebounds; Rickenbaker, five points; Anderson and Tindal, four points; and Thompson and Nelso, two points each. Aniston Turner was the high-scorer for Kings, with 11 points.