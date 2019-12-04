Lady Swampcats win first game of season
by Submitted via Email | December 4, 2019 7:08 am
The Laurence Manning Academy girls’ basketball team defeated Kings Academy on Monday by a final score of 55-25. Katherine Burns brought 15 points, 16 rebounds and six steals to the team’s stats. Audrey Benett had nine points, while Bokykin scored eight points; Erickson, six points and 17 rebounds; Rickenbaker, five points; Anderson and Tindal, four points; and Thompson and Nelso, two points each. Aniston Turner was the high-scorer for Kings, with 11 points.
