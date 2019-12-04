JV Monarchs defeat Lake Marion JV
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 4, 2019 8:52 am
Coach Terrance Morales led Keenan Brown and the Manning High School junior varsity Monarchs to their win against Lake Marion by a final score of 23-16 on Tuesday.
