Jessie Thomas “Tommy” Tucker

SUMTER – Jessie Thomas “Tommy” Tucker, 67, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home.

Born December 22, 1951, in Manning, he was a son of the late William James Tucker and the late Rotha Mae Richburg Tucker. He was a retired paint contractor.

He is survived by his brother, Mike Tucker (Laura) of Sumter; two sisters, Laura Sims of Sumter and Emma Gene Joyner (Jerry) of Alcolu; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Bryant Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Legree Sims, Robert Bryant, Brian Joyner, Shawn Joyner, William Bryant and Donnie Bryant.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Emma Gene & Jerry Joyner, 2708 Brogdon Road, Alcolu.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org