Today in Criminal and Legal History: Dec. 2
by Staff Reports | December 1, 2019 12:00 pm
Last Updated: November 22, 2019 at 6:16 am
1859 – Militant abolitionist leader John Brown is hanged for his October 16 raid on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
1865 – Alabama ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina then Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks
1947 – Jerusalem Riots of 1947: Riots break out in Jerusalem in response to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.
1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.
1980 – Salvadoran Civil War: Four American missionaries are raped and murdered by a death squad.
1993 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.
