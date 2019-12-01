Today in Criminal and Legal History: Dec. 2

1859 – Militant abolitionist leader John Brown is hanged for his October 16 raid on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

1865 – Alabama ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina then Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks

1947 – Jerusalem Riots of 1947: Riots break out in Jerusalem in response to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.

1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.

1980 – Salvadoran Civil War: Four American missionaries are raped and murdered by a death squad.

1993 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.