Terri Lynn Ridgeway Langley

SUMMERTON – Terri Lynn Ridgeway Langley, 53, widow of Tony Langley, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital.

Born December 17, 1965, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Charles Allen Ridgeway, Sr. and the late Doris Eva Baker Moore. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Manning.

She is survived by her stepmother, Joyce Ridgeway of Summerton; a daughter, Amber Coker of Summerton; a son, Justin Langley (Trista) of Jay, Florida; two brothers, Charles A. Ridgeway, Jr. (Janice) of Manning and Jay Derienzo (Sherry) of Mooresville, North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Khloe, Hunter, Emma and Nathan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Vassar officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her brother, 23 Hill Street, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church of Manning, P.O. Box 747, Manning, SC 29102.

