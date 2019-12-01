Lake Wind Advisory issued through 7 p.m. Monday

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. today through 7 p.m. Monday. Winds will increase and become gusty ahead of an approaching cold front this morning, and remain so through Monday. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. They will begin this morning, lasting through Monday afternoon. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.