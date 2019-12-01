Guilty Pleas: November 2019 Week 2

Last Updated: November 30, 2019 at 12:43 pm

The following guilty pleas were heard during a weekly term of General Sessions Court held at the Clarendon County Courthouse in November before 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr.

Kevin Bates of 1074 Windham Road in manning pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to the manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine-base, first offense, and third-degree burglary, first offense, receiving concurrent sentences of five years in prison, suspended to one year in prison ad five years’ probation. During the plea agreement the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped four counts of distribution, sale or manufacture or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within proximity of a school.

Andrew Scurry pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, non-violent; grand larceny of a value of $10,000 or more; and third-degree burglary, non-violent, first offense. He received concurrent sentences of five years in prison for all offenses. The 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped a charge of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense.

Eugene Edward Sibert of 1702 38th St. in Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession, concealment, selling or disposal of a stolen vehicle with a value of more than $2,000, but less than $10,000; and three counts each of larceny, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle where pumps, fuel, lubricants are stored and financial transaction card fraud of a value more than $150. The 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped four counts of the latter charge during Sibert’s plea agreement.