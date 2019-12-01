69-year-old woman found dead in burning home

The body of a 69-year-old Alcolu woman was found inside a burning home off Plowden Mill Road early Saturday morning, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

“Firefighters found the body of Brenda Tanner inside her home shortly after they started extinguishing the fire,” Mock said. “Firefighters received the call at 8:56 a.m. and on arrival they found a small wood

frame home fully involved.”

Mock said that when the call came into dispatch, the caller said that there may be someone trapped inside the home.

“The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Clarendon County Fire Department in its in investigation,” Mock added. “An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.”