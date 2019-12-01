39th waterfowl print feature features native Minnesota artist

The 2019-20 South Carolina Migratory Waterfowl Print features commissioned artist Jim Killen’s original work of art.

The Duck Stamp and Print program, now in its 39th year, is administered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. A master artist, avid sportsman and dedicated conservationist, Jim Killen has reaped national and international awards, including being honored three times as International Artist of the Year for Ducks Unlimited.

“Jim merges his passion for the outdoors into every facet of his life,” said a spokesman for SCDNR. “He spends hours with his camera recording the beauty and serenity of the great outdoors with his own sporting dogs by his side.”

“I feel a closeness to dogs,” Killen said. “I have hunted with some great dogs and painted them as well. I know the dedication that exists between an owner and their dog.”

The distinctive style and quality of Killen’s original paintings, along with his wealth of knowledge and experience, make for an extraordinary combination.

His art has generated millions of dollars for numerous conservation groups such as Ducks Unlimited International, Pheasants Forever, Quail Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was also named Southeastern Wildlife Expo Artist of the Year in 1987.

Born and raised in Minnesota, the pheasant fields and prairie potholes inspired him to strive to preserve these gifts of nature for future generations. Jim’s studio overlooks the 160 acres he developed into a wildlife management area focusing on waterfowl, pheasant, wild turkey and deer. A favorite project for Killen is perpetuating the forest and he has planted more than 30,000 trees on his property. To order the 2019-20 Duck Stamp print or previous prints and collectibles, contact Arcadia Publications Inc. at (866) 271-3001, or visit www.arcadiapubs.com.

For more information about the South Carolina Duck Stamp and Print program, visit www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/stamps.