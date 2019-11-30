Midlands Gives recognizes local charity

Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center - Haven of Rest Founder Ann Driggers poses with an award given to her several years ago. Recently, the charity was recognized by Midlands Gives, the fundraising arm of the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

The Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center – Haven of Rest, founder Ann Driggers and her board have went about the business of helping women affected by domestic abuse without much attention or accolades.

A surprise then when the organization, founded in May 2008, was recognized recently for a spotlight piece by Midlands Gives, the charity arm of the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

A non-profit organization that links charitable people and businesses with areas of need in the community, the Central Carolina Community Foundation was founded in September 1984 by business leaders “who wanted to establish a permanent endowment that would enhance the lives of the citizens of the Midlands,” reads the group’s website.

“Our mission is to promote, facilitate and increase philanthropy to create a sustainable impact within our community through responsible giving,” reads the website.

To fulfill this mission, the charity:

Encourages individuals, families, and businesses to partner with us to fulfill their charitable goals

Makes grants to support community issues in the Midlands of SC and, through our generous donors, throughout the world

Stewards $140 million in assets across more than 400 charitable funds with our Trustees oversight

Convenes people to strengthen our community

Collaborates to develop creative solutions for community needs

Nurtures and strengthen community organizations

Builds a substantial endowment to provide for community needs for generations to come.

JCMV – Haven of Rest provides a transitional house and safety for women and children away from their abuser for up to 90 days. In addition to the shelter, the Clarendon-based charity provides educational resources and assists the women they serve with finding employoment. Since opening their doors in 2008, the group’s members ad volunteers have served 53 women and 63 children.

The charity participates in Midlands Gives every year. It is a day where the foundation matches donations made to deserving charities.

“(JCMC) has used the donations to fund operational expenses, including paying for the property that currently houses the women and children,” reads the website. “The organization has raised a total of $33,507 from (more tan) 190 gifts from their participation.”

Driggers told Midlands Gives that she works on a team to contact all potential donors, including local businesses, organizations and churches.

“It’s a perfect event to assist us with exposing our organization and cause, as well as raise funds for our organization,” she said. “We have participated every year since inception and will continue to participate!”

This past year, Driggers made a public service announcement at Manning Now Studio and set up giving stations at a local golf clubhouse and The Monkey Grinder, which facilitated community donations. Each staff member set up a Champion Page and informed their families and friends of the opportunity to give.

During the 2019 event, JCMC surpassed their Midlands Gives goal of $10,000, raising $12,326 to support women and children affected by domestic violence. Santee Baptist Church was a large contributor in helping the JCMC achieve its goals.

“God continues to provide what we need, and as faith-based volunteers we pray and believe for that,” she said.