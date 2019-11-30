HopeHealth welcomes new medical provider

Last Updated: November 30, 2019 at 8:59 am

FLORENCE – One of 23 non-profit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina has welcomed a new family nurse practitioner in its main office in the Medical Plaza in Florence.

HopeHealth welcomed last month Marty Hucks who holds a master’s of nursing from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of South Carolina Honors College. Hucks is a member of the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties International Nursing Education Consortium, the Association of Community Health Educators, the Coalition for Access to Healthcare, the South Carolina Nurses Association and the National League for Nursing.

She has lived in the Florence community for more than 30 years.

HopeHealth provides “quality and affordable healthcare services individuals in Clarendon, Florence and Williamsburg counties and infectious diseases services in Clarendon, Aiken, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties,” reads a release from the organization.

To become a patient, call (843) 667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.