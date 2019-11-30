Guilty Pleas: November 2019 Week 1

The following guilty pleas were heard during a weekly term of General Sessions Court held at the Clarendon County Courthouse in November before Retired Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr.

Joey Lynn Amerson of 4515 Wrangler Trail in Sumter pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to hit and run. att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in a wreck, with property damage, receiving a sentence of 27 days in jail with credit for time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Amerson served one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his July 11, 2017, arrest by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Brady Bolding of 1578 Clarence Coker Highway in Turbeville pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail.

Anfernee Jar’Dell Bradley of 4815 Cannery Road in Dalzell pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V, first offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail with credit for time served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Bradley served two days in the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest June 19. 2017. The court index also shows that the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped a charge of the possession of a stolen pistol against Bradley during his plea agreement.

Shantell Lamont Briggs of 1105 Boston Wells Road in Alcolu pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to the manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedules 1 (b) and (C). LSD or Schedule II, first offense, receiving a sentence of two years in prison.

Jeremy Wayne Britt of 402 W. Smith Ave. in Darlington pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to two counts of forgery of a value less than $10,000. receiving concurrent sentences of five years in prison and three years’ probation.

Ryan Woods Devoe of 7411 Black River Road in New Zion pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to driving under the influence, less than .10, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or the payment of $400 in court costs and fine. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Devoe served one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Devoe was also initially charged with driving under the influence, less than .10, second offense.

Christina Dziadyk of 1042 Louis St. in Summerton pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to possession of other controlled substance in Schedules I to V, first offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days in prison of the payment of $100 fine.

William Glover of 358 Carlyle St. in Lake City pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to possession, concealment, sale of or disposal of a stolen vehicle with a value of $2,000 or less, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail.k

Hervon Sh’Yheim Grayson of 1361 Liberty Church Road in Manning pleaded guilty Nov.4 to strong-arm robbery, receiving a sentence of three years in prison. The 3rd Circuit Soicitor’s Office dropped four counts of kidnapping during Grayson’s plea, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Hallie Elizabeth Ann Harrington of 105 Hillcrest St. in aming pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to two counts of possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V, first offense, receiving concurrent sentences of 90 days in jail, with credit for time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index Harrington served about five days after her arrest Aug. 17. The 3rd Circuilt Solicitor’s Office also dropped one count of possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstacy, first offense.k

Zachary Tyler Gene Hein of 2268 Boyd Road in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to five counts of receiving stolen goods or receiving goods represented as stolen, value of $2,000 or less, enhancement, receiving a sentence of three years in prison.

Daniel Carson Hodge of 2107 Hodge Circle in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to the carrying or displaying of firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas, receiving sentence of time-served. The Clarendon County Public Court Index shows Hodge was arrested Sept. 11 by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and could not post bail by the time of his plea, having served nearly two arms at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Will Norman Jr. of 10033 E. Oglethorpe Highway in Midway, Georgia, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to the possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine-base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail with credit for time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index. Norman had not posted a set bond since his arrest Aug. 14 by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Abraham Thomas North Jr. of 587 Bemt Gate Lane in Smoaks pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to forgery of a value less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of time-served, having been arrested June 18 by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and unable to make bond, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Kelvin Kel Robinson pleaded guilty to forgery of a value less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

Jawwaad Tasawwur Robinson of 1273 Wilson Road in Summerton pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a value of $10,000 or more; failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death resulting, first offense; and possession of other controlled substance in Schedules I to V, first offense, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to six months’ probation.

Jimmy Devette Singleton of 2550 Trinity Road in Lynchburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to three years’ probation. A charge of first-degree burglary was dropped by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.