Clarendon Hall dedicates Wellness Facility

Clarendon Hall held a dedication and ribbon cutting for the Saints Wellness Center on Nov. 26. Pictured, from left to right, are Athletic Director Ritchie Way, board Treasurer David Bagal, Land Trust Member Dr. L.A. Robinson Jr., board member Damny Yout, board Secretary Brian Corbett, Lad Trust Chairman John Ducworth II, Tessa Corbett, Wellness Center Capaign Chairmam Mike Corbett, Claremdon County Chamber of Commerce President Jason Montgomery, Head of School Kelley Wannamaker, board Chairman Tripp James, board members Chalmers Stukes, Emily Robinson-Bair, Mac Bagnal and Bridget Wells, and Board Presidet Travis McIntosh.

Clarendon Hall recently held a ribbon cutting to dedicate its newly constructed Saints Wellness Center.

The school welcomed parents, students, board members and donors Nov. 26 to its grounds for the long-awaited festivities.

Head of School Kelley Wannamaker said the facility will serve current and future generations of Saints. She praised Wellness Campaign Chairman Mike Corbett and his wife, Tessa, “for their vision, dedication and countless hours spent fundraising and physically laboring to make this project a reality.”

“The Saints Wellness Center is a direct result of God,” said Mike Corbett. “It was ordained by Him, blessed by Him and completed by Him. Without God, this facility would not be here today.’

Corbett thanked former Headmaster Phillip Rizzo Jr., Athletic Director Ritchie Way and the private school’s Board of Trustees for their willingness to step out on faith and construct the facility for the benefit of the students. Corbett also extended thanks to Billy Aycock of Aycock Construction of Sumter.

“The school did not incur any debt in the construction of the Saints Wellness Center,” said Corbett. He noted that 100 percent of the construction costs were funded by Clarendon Hall’s faithful donors. “God did exactly what He promised He would do.”

After comments from Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ericka Floyd and Chamber President Jason Montgomery, Wannamaker again thanked donors for making the Saints Wellness Center possible.