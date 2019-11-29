Wildlife biologists: Deer disease not found in South Carolina

“The SCDNR is working to keep South Carolina CWD free,” said Ruth even how hunters. “Landowners and the public also play key roles in keeping this disease out of our state.

In NRA’s American Hunter’s November issue, the article “New Urine-based Scent Bans Implemented in Multiple States” incorrectly published that Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in South Carolina.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a transmissible or contagious, always fatal, neurological disease that affects members of the cervidae (deer) family. Common members of this family include white-tailed deer, elk, mule deer, moose, caribou, red deer and fallow deer. The only wild free-ranging member of the deer family found in South Carolina is the white-tailed deer.